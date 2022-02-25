Menu
2019 Audi A4

18,400 KM

Details Description Features

$42,997

+ tax & licensing
$42,997

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$42,997

+ taxes & licensing

18,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8383131
  • Stock #: P5484
  • VIN: WAUCNAF44KN017935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5484
  • Mileage 18,400 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

