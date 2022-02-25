$42,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,997
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2019 Audi A4
2019 Audi A4
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$42,997
+ taxes & licensing
18,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8383131
- Stock #: P5484
- VIN: WAUCNAF44KN017935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5484
- Mileage 18,400 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4