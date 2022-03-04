Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A4

27,650 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8497476
  2. 8497476
  3. 8497476
  4. 8497476
  5. 8497476
  6. 8497476
  7. 8497476
  8. 8497476
  9. 8497476
  10. 8497476
  11. 8497476
  12. 8497476
  13. 8497476
  14. 8497476
  15. 8497476
  16. 8497476
  17. 8497476
  18. 8497476
  19. 8497476
  20. 8497476
  21. 8497476
  22. 8497476
  23. 8497476
  24. 8497476
  25. 8497476
  26. 8497476
  27. 8497476
  28. 8497476
  29. 8497476
Contact Seller

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

27,650KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8497476
  • Stock #: P5577
  • VIN: WAUENAF40KA035753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5577
  • Mileage 27,650 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT FREE! Free scheduled maintenance until 7/13/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. Audi A4's looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. S Line Sport Package and Audi Virtual Cockpit included. Enjoying luxuries such as sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity, power front seats, memory exterior mirrors and driver seat, rain and light sensor, automatic climate control, MMI Navigation, front and rear parking sensors, rear climate control, rear-view camera and much much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

S Line Sport Package
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line Sport Package (Removes Heating)
Audi Virtual Cockpit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi A4 2.0T Te...
 54,300 KM
$38,531 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 44,200 KM
$43,256 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Sportba...
 41,100 KM
$55,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory