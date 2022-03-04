$39,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2019 Audi A4
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8497476
- Stock #: P5577
- VIN: WAUENAF40KA035753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5577
- Mileage 27,650 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT FREE! Free scheduled maintenance until 7/13/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. Audi A4's looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. S Line Sport Package and Audi Virtual Cockpit included. Enjoying luxuries such as sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity, power front seats, memory exterior mirrors and driver seat, rain and light sensor, automatic climate control, MMI Navigation, front and rear parking sensors, rear climate control, rear-view camera and much much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.