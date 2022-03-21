Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A4

25,650 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,650KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8806103
  • Stock #: P5797
  • VIN: WAUENAF49KA073191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5797
  • Mileage 25,650 KM

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line Sport Package (Removes Heating)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2007 Porsche 911 Car...
 59,350 KM
$145,888 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 2.0T Te...
 26,000 KM
$43,989 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 25,650 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory