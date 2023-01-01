Menu
2019 Audi A4

55,450 KM

Details

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9710599
  • Stock #: 8UTNA07745
  • VIN: WAUCNAF45KA007745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA07745
  • Mileage 55,450 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Audi A4 2.0T Technik is practical, spacious and full of convenience features. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera with parking sensor, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, blind spot monitoring, heated exterior side mirrors, and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Without Front License Plate Holder
Advanced Driver Assistance Package

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

