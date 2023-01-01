Menu
2019 Audi A5

47,850 KM

Details Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

47,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10395711
  • Stock #: 8UTNA54568
  • VIN: WAUUNAF56KA054568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ascari Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 47,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
S Line Black Package

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

