Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A5

12,500 KM

Details Description Features

$53,689

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$53,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A5

2019 Audi A5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7496031
  2. 7496031
  3. 7496031
  4. 7496031
  5. 7496031
  6. 7496031
  7. 7496031
  8. 7496031
  9. 7496031
  10. 7496031
  11. 7496031
  12. 7496031
  13. 7496031
  14. 7496031
  15. 7496031
  16. 7496031
  17. 7496031
  18. 7496031
  19. 7496031
  20. 7496031
  21. 7496031
  22. 7496031
  23. 7496031
  24. 7496031
  25. 7496031
Contact Seller

$53,689

+ taxes & licensing

12,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7496031
  • Stock #: P4969
  • VIN: WAUFNCF54KA014042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4969
  • Mileage 12,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers! With rally heritage in its blood; Audi’s signature 2019 A5 builds on the charisma of its predecessor to deliver head-turning looks, a spirited driving experience, and a luxurious interior that keeps you comfortable no matter the distance. For a high caliber of driving pleasure and to experience the ultimate driving machine; this A5 is the one to go for. This car is designed for the sunny Sea-To-Sky Highway cruises, and built for reliability in the winter. The Quattro All-Wheel Drive system allows you to tackle it any time of year. Four can sit comfortably inside and the trunk has enough room for both weekend getaways and a set of golf clubs! Its 2.0L turbo 4-cyl engine punches out an efficient 248 horsepower and 273 ft-lb of torque while maintaining an excellent combined fuel rating of only 8.5L/100km. Come down and check out this beautiful A5, and maximize your summer enjoyment for years to come! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S Line Black Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2017 Jeep Renegade L...
 35,000 KM
$26,895 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X2 xDrive 28i
 6,000 KM
$39,195 + tax & lic
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T T...
 70,000 KM
$48,190 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory