2019 Audi A5

+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
Low Kilometers! With rally heritage in its blood; Audi’s signature 2019 A5 builds on the charisma of its predecessor to deliver head-turning looks, a spirited driving experience, and a luxurious interior that keeps you comfortable no matter the distance. For a high caliber of driving pleasure and to experience the ultimate driving machine; this A5 is the one to go for. This car is designed for the sunny Sea-To-Sky Highway cruises, and built for reliability in the winter. The Quattro All-Wheel Drive system allows you to tackle it any time of year. Four can sit comfortably inside and the trunk has enough room for both weekend getaways and a set of golf clubs! Its 2.0L turbo 4-cyl engine punches out an efficient 248 horsepower and 273 ft-lb of torque while maintaining an excellent combined fuel rating of only 8.5L/100km. Come down and check out this beautiful A5, and maximize your summer enjoyment for years to come! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4