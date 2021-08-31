Menu
2019 Audi A5

13,800 KM

Details Description Features

$48,689

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

13,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7683478
  • Stock #: P5057
  • VIN: WAUBNCF58KA048418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5057
  • Mileage 13,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package included! Audi’s signature 2019 A5 builds on the charisma of its predecessor to deliver head-turning looks, a spirited driving experience, and a luxurious interior that keeps you comfortable no matter the distance. For a high caliber of driving pleasure and to experience the ultimate driving machine; this A5 is the one to go for. This car is designed for sunny Sea-To-Sky Highway cruises, and built for reliability in the winter. The Quattro All-Wheel Drive system allows you to tackle it any time of year. Its 2.0L turbo 4-cyl engine punches out an efficient 248 horsepower and 273 ft-lb of torque while maintaining an excellent combined fuel rating of only 8.5L/100km. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Virtual Cockpit

