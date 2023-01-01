2019 Audi A5 Sportback

$40,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 5 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10111683

10111683 Stock #: 8UTNA06012

8UTNA06012 VIN: WAUENCF55KA006012

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA06012

Mileage 63,550 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Led Headlights S Line Black Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.