You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

33,200 KM

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

33,200KM
Used
VIN WAUFNCF58KA015789

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA15789
  • Mileage 33,200 KM

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Head up display
S Line Sport Package
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A5 Sportback