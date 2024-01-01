$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
2019 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
47,350KM
VIN WAUBNCF52KA072178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Arras Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA72178
- Mileage 47,350 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Audi Virtual Cockpit
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 47,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 115,450 KM $27,610 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic 61,100 KM $26,902 + tax & lic
