2019 Audi A5 Sportback

24,000 KM

Details

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9357154
  Stock #: 8UBNA52447
  VIN: WAUBNCF52KA052447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA52447
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Virtual Cockpit

