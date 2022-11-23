$42,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,991
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2019 Audi A5 Sportback
2019 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$42,991
+ taxes & licensing
36,925KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9425010
- Stock #: 18UTNB17677
- VIN: WAUFNCF57KA017677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 18UTNB17677
- Mileage 36,925 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4