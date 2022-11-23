Menu
2019 Audi A5 Sportback

53,050 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9434511
  • Stock #: 8UBPA15907
  • VIN: WAUENCF55KA015907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ascari Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA15907
  • Mileage 53,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Sleek and sporty, the exterior design of the 2018 Audi A5 Sportback lives up to its name. Inside the A5, sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, Navigation, rear-view camera with parking sensor, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, blind spot monitoring, heated steering wheel, heated exterior side mirrors, and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon! **Subject to $395 Documentation Fee and Audi Certified Plus (if applicable) and taxes.**

Vehicle Features

Led Headlights
S Line Black Package
Audi Virtual Cockpit

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

