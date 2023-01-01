Menu
2019 Audi A5 Sportback

8,650 KM

Details Features

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

8,650KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9899405
  Stock #: 8UTNA52621
  VIN: WAUCNCF58KA052621

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA52621
  Mileage 8,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

