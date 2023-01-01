Menu
2019 Audi A6

16,700 KM

$52,998

+ tax & licensing
$52,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A6

2019 Audi A6

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi A6

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$52,998

+ taxes & licensing

16,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10223466
  Stock #: 8UTNA20460
  VIN: WAUM2AF24KN020460

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA20460
  Mileage 16,700 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Suspension

ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION

Additional Features

S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Bang & Olufsen 3D Surround Sound
Dynamics Package
Individual Contour Seat Package
21inch Multi-Spoke Design Wheel Upgrade Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

