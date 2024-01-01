Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Audi A6

30,250 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Audi A6

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A6

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
30,250KM
Used
VIN WAUM2AF28KN023846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 30,250 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2022 Volvo XC40 RECHARGE Ultimate for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Volvo XC40 RECHARGE Ultimate 33,050 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q5 55 2.0T Tech e qtro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q5 55 2.0T Tech e qtro 7sp S Tronic 9,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 11,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A6