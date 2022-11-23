$54,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2019 Audi A6
2019 Audi A6
3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$54,990
+ taxes & licensing
44,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9397651
- Stock #: 8UBPA02662
- VIN: WAUM2AF22KN026662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Florett Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBPA02662
- Mileage 44,900 KM
Vehicle Features
ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION
S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Bang & Olufsen 3D Surround Sound
Driver Assistant Package (Offered Until CW48)
Dynamics Package
Individual Contour Seat Package
21inch Multi-Spoke Design Wheel Upgrade Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4