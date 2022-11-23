Menu
2019 Audi A6

44,900 KM

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A6

2019 Audi A6

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi A6

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

44,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9397651
  • Stock #: 8UBPA02662
  • VIN: WAUM2AF22KN026662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA02662
  • Mileage 44,900 KM

Vehicle Features

ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION
S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Bang & Olufsen 3D Surround Sound
Driver Assistant Package (Offered Until CW48)
Dynamics Package
Individual Contour Seat Package
21inch Multi-Spoke Design Wheel Upgrade Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

