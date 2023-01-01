2019 Audi A7

$61,398 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 8 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10159065

10159065 Stock #: 8UTNA81769

8UTNA81769 VIN: WAUV2AF23KN081769

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Firmament Blue Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA81769

Mileage 48,850 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER S Line Sport Package Black Optics Package Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost 21inch 5 Multi-Spoke Bi-Colour Black Optics Wheel Upgrade Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.