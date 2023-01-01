Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A7

48,850 KM

Details Description Features

$61,398

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,398

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A7

2019 Audi A7

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A7

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10159065
  2. 10159065
  3. 10159065
  4. 10159065
  5. 10159065
  6. 10159065
  7. 10159065
  8. 10159065
  9. 10159065
  10. 10159065
  11. 10159065
  12. 10159065
  13. 10159065
  14. 10159065
  15. 10159065
  16. 10159065
  17. 10159065
  18. 10159065
  19. 10159065
  20. 10159065
  21. 10159065
  22. 10159065
  23. 10159065
  24. 10159065
  25. 10159065
  26. 10159065
Contact Seller

$61,398

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
48,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10159065
  • Stock #: 8UTNA81769
  • VIN: WAUV2AF23KN081769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firmament Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA81769
  • Mileage 48,850 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Audi A7 Technik refines what a GT can be. Its sharp angles and taut lines combine to create a true masterpiece that seamlessly balances unapologetic performance with refined luxury. The interior of the A7 is nothing short of revolutionary. The traditional Audi hallmarks of rich leathers and crafted inlays are joined by cutting-edge technology, delivering luxury like never before. This one is fully equipped with S-Line package, black optics package, wireless phone charging, navigation, top-view & rear-view back-up camera, heated front seats, powered and heated side mirrors, Bluetooth phone calls and music, digital dash and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
21inch 5 Multi-Spoke Bi-Colour Black Optics Wheel Upgrade Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2007 BMW M6 CABRIOLET
 107,000 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T...
 14,700 KM
$53,998 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 40,750 KM
$44,688 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory