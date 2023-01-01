Menu
2019 Audi A7

46,300 KM

Details Description Features

$55,000

+ tax & licensing
$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A7

2019 Audi A7

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi A7

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

46,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10276383
  • Stock #: 8UTNA09996
  • VIN: WAUV2AF22KN109996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Sard Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA09996
  • Mileage 46,300 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Individual Contour Seat Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

