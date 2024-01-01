Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2019 Audi A7

66,000 KM

$52,998

+ tax & licensing
3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

66,000KM
Used
VIN WAUV2AF28KN114376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA14376
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

