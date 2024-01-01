$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A7
3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
22,900KM
Used
VIN WAUV2AF22KN101445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 22,900 KM
