2019 Audi A7

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
ACCIDENT FREE! Driver Assistant Package, Black Optics Package, 21inch 5 Multi-Spoke Bi-Colour Black Optics Wheel Upgrade Package, and Aluminium Fragment Inlay all included! Inspired by the original, the 2019 A7 refines what a GT can be. Its sharp angles and taut lines combine to create a true masterpiece that seamlessly balances unapologetic performance with refined luxury. Proving that style is nothing without heart-racing exhilaration. The 6 cylinder engine puts out 335hp, giving the A7 the power it needs. The interior of the A7 is nothing short of revolutionary. The traditional Audi hallmarks of rich leathers and crafted inlays are joined by cutting-edge technology, delivering luxury like never before. This one is fully equipped with wireless phone charging, top view camera, heated front seats, powered and heated side mirrors, Bluetooth phone calls and music, digital dash, and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
