$65,887+ tax & licensing
$65,887
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2019 Audi A7
3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$65,887
+ taxes & licensing
46,150KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9274234
- Stock #: 8UBPA18167
- VIN: WAUV2AF21KN018167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 46,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Bang & Olufsen 3D Surround Sound
Driver Assistant Package (Offered Until CW48)
Dynamics Package
Individual Contour Seat Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
21inch 5 Multi-Spoke Bi-Colour Black Optics Wheel Upgrade Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4