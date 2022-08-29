Menu
2019 Audi A7

46,150 KM

$65,887

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

46,150KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9274234
  • Stock #: 8UBPA18167
  • VIN: WAUV2AF21KN018167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA18167
  • Mileage 46,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Bang & Olufsen 3D Surround Sound
Driver Assistant Package (Offered Until CW48)
Dynamics Package
Individual Contour Seat Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
21inch 5 Multi-Spoke Bi-Colour Black Optics Wheel Upgrade Package

