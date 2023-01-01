2019 Audi e-tron

$66,994 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 5 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10114920

10114920 Stock #: 8UTNA11662

8UTNA11662 VIN: WA1VAAGE6KB011662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA11662

Mileage 66,550 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Adaptive Cruise Assist Package Trailer Hitch [Q4]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.