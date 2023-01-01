Menu
2019 Audi e-tron

66,550 KM

Details Features

$66,994

+ tax & licensing
$66,994

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Technik quattro

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

66,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10114920
  • Stock #: 8UTNA11662
  • VIN: WA1VAAGE6KB011662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 66,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Adaptive Cruise Assist Package
Trailer Hitch [Q4]

