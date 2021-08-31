2019 Audi e-tron

+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Sculpted with passion and refined in our wind tunnel, the shape of the e-tron is as aerodynamic as it is beautiful. The interior is crafted with the finest materials and boasts futuristic technology. The dual electric motors deliver 355 hp and 414 lb-ft of torque. There is also a sport mode that cranks the output up to 402 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque for 8 seconds! Fully equipped with Driver Assistance Package, Black Cloth Headliner, Contrast Lower Body Paint, 21inch Wheels in 5-Arm Tubine Design, and Dnamic Orange Brake Calipers. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
