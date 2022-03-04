2019 Audi e-tron

$85,500 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 6 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8500910

8500910 Stock #: P5579

P5579 VIN: WA1AAAGE1KB019487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5579

Mileage 28,650 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Additional Features Black cloth headliner Driver Assistance Package Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging Dynamic Orange Brake Calipers, Front and Rear 19inch Wheels in Aero Design, 255/55 Low Rolling Resistance Summer Tires Trailer Hitch [Q4]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.