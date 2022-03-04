$85,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2019 Audi e-tron
Progressiv quattro
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$85,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8500910
- Stock #: P5579
- VIN: WA1AAAGE1KB019487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5579
- Mileage 28,650 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS, Free scheduled maintenance until 1/25/2025 or up to 75,000 KM. This 2019 E-Tron is the choice to experience full on modern technology, luxury and the convenience of EV's. Built with the newest tech and gadgets this Eton is equipped with an array of features including Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats with memory settings, panoramic roof, rear seat climate control, and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.