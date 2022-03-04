Menu
2019 Audi e-tron

28,650 KM

$85,500

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Progressiv quattro

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

28,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8500910
  • Stock #: P5579
  • VIN: WA1AAAGE1KB019487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5579
  • Mileage 28,650 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, Free scheduled maintenance until 1/25/2025 or up to 75,000 KM. This 2019 E-Tron is the choice to experience full on modern technology, luxury and the convenience of EV's. Built with the newest tech and gadgets this Eton is equipped with an array of features including Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats with memory settings, panoramic roof, rear seat climate control, and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Black cloth headliner
Driver Assistance Package
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
Dynamic Orange Brake Calipers, Front and Rear
19inch Wheels in Aero Design, 255/55 Low Rolling Resistance Summer Tires
Trailer Hitch [Q4]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

