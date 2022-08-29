Menu
2019 Audi e-tron

72,600 KM

$84,000

+ tax & licensing
$84,000

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi e-tron

2019 Audi e-tron

Technik quattro

2019 Audi e-tron

Technik quattro

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

72,600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9322525
  Stock #: 8UTNA14867
  VIN: WA1VAAGE6KB014867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galaxy Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA14867
  • Mileage 72,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 7/30/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. This 2019 E-Tron Technik is the choice to experience full on modern technology, luxury and the convenience of EV's. Built with the newest tech and gadgets this E-tron is equipped with an array of features including Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats with memory settings, panoramic roof, rear seat climate control, and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package
Black cloth headliner
Driver Assistance Package
21inch Wheels in 5-V Spoke Star Design, Platinum Optic, 265/45 All Season Tires
Trailer Hitch [Q4]

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

