2019 Audi Q3

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q3

2019 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8135977
  Stock #: P5326
  VIN: WA1EECF34K1066276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5326
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

