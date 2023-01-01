Menu
2019 Audi Q3

36,100 KM

$42,668

+ tax & licensing
$42,668

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q3

2019 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$42,668

+ taxes & licensing

36,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9466881
  Stock #: 8UTNA69924
  VIN: WA1FECF30K1069924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA69924
  • Mileage 36,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Audi Connect Plus ( Google Earth, Online Radio, Enhanced 3D Maps, Natural Speech English, SMS & Email Dictation Online)
20inch 5-V Spoke Star Design Wheels, Matt Titanium Look, Gloss Turned Finish w/ 255/40 R20 Performance Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

