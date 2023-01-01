2019 Audi Q3

$42,668 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9466881

9466881 Stock #: 8UTNA69924

8UTNA69924 VIN: WA1FECF30K1069924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA69924

Mileage 36,100 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER S Line Sport Package Advanced Driver Assistance Package Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost Audi Connect Plus ( Google Earth, Online Radio, Enhanced 3D Maps, Natural Speech English, SMS & Email Dictation Online) 20inch 5-V Spoke Star Design Wheels, Matt Titanium Look, Gloss Turned Finish w/ 255/40 R20 Performance Tires

