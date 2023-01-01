$42,668+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
OpenRoad Audi
2019 Audi Q3
2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
36,100KM
Used
- VIN: WA1FECF30K1069924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Audi Connect Plus ( Google Earth, Online Radio, Enhanced 3D Maps, Natural Speech English, SMS & Email Dictation Online)
20inch 5-V Spoke Star Design Wheels, Matt Titanium Look, Gloss Turned Finish w/ 255/40 R20 Performance Tires
