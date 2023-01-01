Menu
2019 Audi Q5

30,700 KM

$38,998

+ tax & licensing
$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

30,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10003889
  • Stock #: 8UBPA24452
  • VIN: WA1ENAFY1K2124452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA24452
  • Mileage 30,700 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
S Line Black Package
Audi Virtual Cockpit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

