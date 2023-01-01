Menu
2019 Audi Q5

59,900 KM

$37,498

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

59,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10124526
  • VIN: WA1ENAFY3K2067929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
Driver Assistance Package
S Line Black Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

