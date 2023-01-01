$37,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,498
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2019 Audi Q5
2019 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$37,498
+ taxes & licensing
59,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10124526
- Stock #: 8UTNA67929
- VIN: WA1ENAFY3K2067929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA67929
- Mileage 59,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
Driver Assistance Package
S Line Black Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4