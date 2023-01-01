Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q5

63,650 KM

Details Description Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10509780
  2. 10509780
  3. 10509780
  4. 10509780
  5. 10509780
  6. 10509780
  7. 10509780
  8. 10509780
  9. 10509780
  10. 10509780
  11. 10509780
  12. 10509780
  13. 10509780
  14. 10509780
  15. 10509780
  16. 10509780
  17. 10509780
  18. 10509780
  19. 10509780
  20. 10509780
  21. 10509780
  22. 10509780
  23. 10509780
  24. 10509780
  25. 10509780
  26. 10509780
Contact Seller

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10509780
  • Stock #: 8UBNA37327
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY2K2137327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA37327
  • Mileage 63,650 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2020 Audi Q7 55 3.0T...
 62,800 KM
$61,900 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 2.0T Ko...
 35,000 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T...
 17,550 KM
$50,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory