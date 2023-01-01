Menu
2019 Audi Q5

59,850 KM

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

59,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10661424
  • Stock #: 8UBNA89475
  • VIN: WA1ENAFY1K2089475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA89475
  • Mileage 59,850 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Audi Q5 is creating a class all on its own. It's perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors, and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
Audi Virtual Cockpit

