You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2019 Audi Q5

61,100 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

61,100KM
Used
VIN WA1BNAFY5K2100254

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA00254
  • Mileage 61,100 KM

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Connect - Assistance & Security Services
Audi Virtual Cockpit

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q5