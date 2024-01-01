Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2019 Audi Q5

29,850 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11048624
  2. 11048624
  3. 11048624
  4. 11048624
  5. 11048624
  6. 11048624
  7. 11048624
  8. 11048624
  9. 11048624
  10. 11048624
  11. 11048624
  12. 11048624
  13. 11048624
  14. 11048624
  15. 11048624
  16. 11048624
  17. 11048624
  18. 11048624
  19. 11048624
  20. 11048624
  21. 11048624
  22. 11048624
  23. 11048624
  24. 11048624
  25. 11048624
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,850KM
Used
VIN WA1ENAFY5K2099989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 29,850 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 36,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 29,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Custom / Short Box for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Custom / Short Box 14,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5