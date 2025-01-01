Menu
2019 Audi Q5

52,150 KM

Details Features

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

12657102

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,150KM
VIN WA1ENAFY8K2053766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA53766
  • Mileage 52,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Driver Assistance Package
Audi Virtual Cockpit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

