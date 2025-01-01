$30,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
52,150KM
VIN WA1ENAFY8K2053766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA53766
- Mileage 52,150 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Driver Assistance Package
Audi Virtual Cockpit
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
