Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q5

27,400 KM

Details Description Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8161552
  2. 8161552
  3. 8161552
  4. 8161552
  5. 8161552
  6. 8161552
  7. 8161552
  8. 8161552
  9. 8161552
  10. 8161552
  11. 8161552
Contact Seller

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

27,400KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8161552
  • Stock #: P5352
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY6K2017531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5352
  • Mileage 27,400 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2015 BMW 335i xDrive...
 128,400 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 2.0T Pr...
 31,050 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q8 3.0T Te...
 46,900 KM
$82,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory