Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q5

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,491

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8444751
  2. 8444751
  3. 8444751
  4. 8444751
  5. 8444751
  6. 8444751
  7. 8444751
  8. 8444751
  9. 8444751
  10. 8444751
  11. 8444751
  12. 8444751
  13. 8444751
  14. 8444751
  15. 8444751
  16. 8444751
  17. 8444751
  18. 8444751
  19. 8444751
  20. 8444751
Contact Seller

$47,491

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8444751
  • Stock #: P5531
  • VIN: WA1ENAFY8K2024834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5531
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS! New Audi Care until 4/27/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
S Line Black Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 67,200 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 90,200 KM
$47,780 + tax & lic
2017 BMW M3 Sedan
 17,300 KM
$98,700 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory