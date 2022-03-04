Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q5

28,500 KM

Details Description Features

$51,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8500916
  2. 8500916
  3. 8500916
  4. 8500916
  5. 8500916
  6. 8500916
  7. 8500916
  8. 8500916
  9. 8500916
  10. 8500916
  11. 8500916
  12. 8500916
  13. 8500916
  14. 8500916
  15. 8500916
  16. 8500916
  17. 8500916
  18. 8500916
  19. 8500916
  20. 8500916
  21. 8500916
  22. 8500916
  23. 8500916
  24. 8500916
  25. 8500916
  26. 8500916
  27. 8500916
  28. 8500916
Contact Seller

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

28,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8500916
  • Stock #: P5582
  • VIN: WA1CNAFYXK2141046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5582
  • Mileage 28,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Audi Q5 is creating a class all on its own. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, head up display, heated & cooled cupholders, top view and rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Advanced Driver Assistance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi A3 2.0T Te...
 53,500 KM
$34,488 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 28,500 KM
$51,998 + tax & lic
2019 Audi e-tron Pro...
 28,650 KM
$85,500 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory