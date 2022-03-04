Menu
2019 Audi Q5

62,500 KM

Details Description Features

$43,994

+ tax & licensing
$43,994

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$43,994

+ taxes & licensing

62,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8539952
  • Stock #: P5571
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY9K2037580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5571
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Audi Q5 is creating a class all on its own. It's perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It's powered by a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, heated seats, rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Virtual Cockpit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

