2019 Audi Q5

33,950 KM

Details Description Features

$50,507

+ tax & licensing
$50,507

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$50,507

+ taxes & licensing

33,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8581181
  • Stock #: P5589
  • VIN: WA1FNAFYXK2054485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5589
  • Mileage 33,950 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Audi Q5 is creating a class all on its own. It's perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, top view and rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors, and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

