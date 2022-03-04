Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q5

63,350 KM

Details Description Features

$43,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8594309
  2. 8594309
  3. 8594309
  4. 8594309
  5. 8594309
  6. 8594309
  7. 8594309
  8. 8594309
  9. 8594309
  10. 8594309
  11. 8594309
  12. 8594309
  13. 8594309
  14. 8594309
  15. 8594309
  16. 8594309
  17. 8594309
  18. 8594309
  19. 8594309
  20. 8594309
  21. 8594309
  22. 8594309
  23. 8594309
  24. 8594309
  25. 8594309
  26. 8594309
  27. 8594309
  28. 8594309
  29. 8594309
Contact Seller

$43,499

+ taxes & licensing

63,350KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8594309
  • Stock #: P5606
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY3K2119420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5606
  • Mileage 63,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 9/30/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. The 2019 Audi Q5 is creating a class all on its own. It's perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It's powered by a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, top- view & rear-view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Driver Assistance Package
Audi Connect - Assistance & Security Services

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi S8 4.0T Pl...
 80,600 KM
$79,988 + tax & lic
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T T...
 41,800 KM
$52,983 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 63,350 KM
$43,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory