2019 Audi Q5

64,400 KM

$42,899

+ tax & licensing
$42,899

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$42,899

+ taxes & licensing

64,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8758391
  • Stock #: P5707
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY6K2018355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5707
  • Mileage 64,400 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE Owner! ACCIDENT FREE! Serviced here at OpenRoad Audi Boundary! Free scheduled maintenance until 1/24/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. The 2019 Audi Q5 is creating a class all on its own. It's perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, top view and rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth Connectivity, rear climate control, heated power side mirrors, rear climate control and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Driver Assistance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

