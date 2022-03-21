Menu
2019 Audi Q5

18,800 KM

Details Description Features

$39,868

+ tax & licensing
$39,868

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$39,868

+ taxes & licensing

18,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8822357
  Stock #: P5800
  VIN: WA1ANAFY2K2086700

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5800
  Mileage 18,800 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

