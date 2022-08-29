2019 Audi Q5

$42,996 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 6 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9302554

9302554 Stock #: 8UBNA42169

8UBNA42169 VIN: WA1CNAFY9K2142169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ibis White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UBNA42169

Mileage 52,600 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.