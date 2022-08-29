Menu
2019 Audi Q5

52,600 KM

$42,996

+ tax & licensing
$42,996

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$42,996

+ taxes & licensing

52,600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9302554
  Stock #: 8UBNA42169
  VIN: WA1CNAFY9K2142169

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ibis White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UBNA42169
  Mileage 52,600 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

