2019 Audi Q5

55,050 KM

$39,899

+ tax & licensing
$39,899

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$39,899

+ taxes & licensing

55,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9357145
  Stock #: 8UTNA40597
  VIN: WA1BNAFY4K2140597

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ibis White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA40597
  Mileage 55,050 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv is creating a class all on its own. It's perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, rear-view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated seats, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth Connectivity, rear climate control, heated power side mirrors, and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Audi Virtual Cockpit

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

