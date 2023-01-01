Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q5

17,300 KM

Details Description Features

$39,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,992

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9466878
  2. 9466878
  3. 9466878
  4. 9466878
  5. 9466878
  6. 9466878
  7. 9466878
  8. 9466878
  9. 9466878
  10. 9466878
  11. 9466878
  12. 9466878
  13. 9466878
  14. 9466878
  15. 9466878
  16. 9466878
  17. 9466878
  18. 9466878
  19. 9466878
  20. 9466878
  21. 9466878
  22. 9466878
  23. 9466878
Contact Seller

$39,992

+ taxes & licensing

17,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9466878
  • Stock #: 8UBNA40514
  • VIN: WA1ANAFY2K2140514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA40514
  • Mileage 17,300 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
 21,900 KM
$149,994 + tax & lic
2006 Mercedes-Benz S...
 140,800 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 BMW i3
48,600 KM
$41,898 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory