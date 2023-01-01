Menu
2019 Audi Q5

28,750 KM

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9485022
  • Stock #: 8UTNA83578
  • VIN: WA1BNAFYXK2083578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA83578
  • Mileage 28,750 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv is creating a class all on its own. It's perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, rear-view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated seats, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth Connectivity, rear climate control, heated power side mirrors, and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Natural Grey-Brown Fine Grain Ash Inlays

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

