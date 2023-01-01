Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q5

32,900 KM

Details Description Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

  1. 9650491
  2. 9650491
  3. 9650491
  4. 9650491
  5. 9650491
  6. 9650491
  7. 9650491
  8. 9650491
  9. 9650491
  10. 9650491
  11. 9650491
  12. 9650491
  13. 9650491
  14. 9650491
  15. 9650491
  16. 9650491
  17. 9650491
  18. 9650491
  19. 9650491
  20. 9650491
  21. 9650491
  22. 9650491
  23. 9650491
  24. 9650491
  25. 9650491
  26. 9650491
  27. 9650491
  28. 9650491
Contact Seller

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
32,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9650491
  • Stock #: 8UTNA21707
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY4K2021707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA21707
  • Mileage 32,900 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
Driver Assistance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 72,350 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz S...
 56,550 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 29,600 KM
$47,988 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory