2019 Audi Q5

66,950 KM

$40,594

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

66,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9710587
  • Stock #: 8UTNA40970
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY9K2140970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA40970
  • Mileage 66,950 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Audi Q5 Technik is perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors, and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

